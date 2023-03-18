Richard Terry Johnson, age 52, of Shelby, passed away at his residence on March 16, 2023.
Born July 23, 1970, in Willard, to Terry and Melody Mable (Buffington) Boyd, he had been a Shelby resident for 17 years. He was a construction worker and a firefighter, and a member of the House of Fellowship. A true outdoorsman, he loved to be outside hiking or golfing. He also enjoyed working on cars, but the most important thing in his life was his family. He cherished the time that he spent with those he loved most, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his mother, Melody Boyd, two children, Ty (Joanna) Johnson and Sheri (Michael Clemons) Johnson; five grandchildren, Tilly and Holly Johnson, Kaelynn and Riley Plotner, and Marlowe Winstead; five siblings, Shannon Johnson, Roy Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Kevin Boyd, and Miley Boyd; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Terry Boyd, he was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Johnson; grandparents, Calvin and Mable Buffington; and two aunts, Maggie Brown and Vickie Cole.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the House of Fellowship, 7907 OH-103, Plymouth, OH 44865. Funeral services will take place immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Darren Shafer officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.