Anabel_Montgomery_Richard_Terry_Johnson_fb06ecc0-305e-4eed-b7b5-556627773dfa_img

Richard Terry Johnson

Richard Terry Johnson, age 52, of Shelby, passed away at his residence on March 16, 2023. 

Born July 23, 1970, in Willard, to Terry and Melody Mable (Buffington) Boyd, he had been a Shelby resident for 17 years. He was a construction worker and a firefighter, and a member of the House of Fellowship. A true outdoorsman, he loved to be outside hiking or golfing. He also enjoyed working on cars, but the most important thing in his life was his family. He cherished the time that he spent with those he loved most, especially his grandchildren. 

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.