Richard "Ted" McCleese

Richard Theodore “Ted” McCleese, 98 of Galion, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing Home.
Ted was born at home on July 20, 1924, in Petersville, Kentucky to the late George Washington and Lula Ellen (Crawford) McCleese. Ted moved to Ohio in 1947 after his parents passed and devoted his life to his wife, Harriet E. “Eva” Keirns, whom he married on July 3, 1948 and she passed away on January 13, 2020.
Ted was one of four siblings, Nancy Hanna (McRoberts) of KY, Jimmy Dale McCleese, who passed away at 3 years old, Mary Ellen (Riley) McElhaney of Bucyrus, all preceded Ted in death.
After losing two fingers while working on a large brake, he never let it bother him. He went to work for Weithman Bros. learning the mason trade. Now being a brick mason by trade, him and his partner started their own business named G & M Masonry, years later after buying his partner out, he changed the name to M & M Masonry. Both older sons worked for him learning the trade with Ed taking over the business. It is still in the family today.
Ted was a hard-working man, he had to be raising 5 children and teaching them to work for what they had. He was always helping someone, laying up a fireplace to laying down shingles, he never quit. Ted was still laying brick in his late 70s. He loved to attend all of the grandkids sporting events, even if he had to sit in the car, he was always at the sideline watching. Ted loved playing his guitar while the family sang; he loved gospel music playing in the church Sunday morning with his wife Eva and children singing. Their favorite song being “On the Wings of a Snow White Dove”. Ted enjoyed spending his weekends camping in which you could find him playing around the campfire with a lot of little ones singing “How Much for the Doggy in the Window”, these were the moments Ted cherished most.
Ted is survived by his children; Ted (Colleen) McCleese of Crestline, Ed (Debra) McCleese of Galion, Dee (Murel) Bowe of Sanford, NC, Chris (Laura) McCleese of Columbus and Joyce (Rusty) Miller of Galion; grandchildren; Paul McCleese, Angie (Owens) McCleese, Tayler (Hale) McCleese, Scott McCleese, Troy McCleese, Joshua McCleese, Chelsea McCleese, Shawn Bowe, Tonya (Anderson) Bowe, Christopher McCleese, Sheila (Chapman) McCleese and Tina (Crim) Miller; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his buddy, a little white poodle, Hanna, who was always at his side.
Friends may call on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Service will be immediately following with nephew, Pastor Brian McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family appreciates the kindness and care of both Kindred Hospice and Millcreek Nursing Home personnel that was given to Ted and his family.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ted or send condolences to the McCleese family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard “Ted” McCleese.
