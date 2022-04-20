Richard “Rich” Curtis Carrol

Richard “Rich” Curtis Carroll, 51, of Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 18, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved most, his family.
Rich was born August 3, 1970 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Lowell Carroll and Judy (Sloan) Carsey. To say Rich was a devoted, loving husband, father, Papaw, son, brother, and friend is an understatement, as family was what he lived for. He led by example and showed his family how to be faithful, strong and to fight your battles in life. He was proud of his children and was beyond ecstatic for the arrival of his newest granddaughter, Emery Lynne. He told everyone he came in contact, “I’m going to be a Papaw.” Rich attended Paradise Church.
Rich’s passion was playing cards, fishing, and cooking on his grill. He made many memories traveling to vacation spots, stopping at every flea market along the way. Gathering around “bonding fires”, making jokes, and leaving family and friends with laughter. He loved his Christmas traditions with his wife and kids. Every gift he gave was priceless! In the last year and a half our family motto was, “In this family no one fights alone.” Rich was a strong fighter and a man of God. During his last few days, peacefully surrounded by song and prayer, Rich expressed to his loved ones, “my heart is happy.”
He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Michelle (Gonzales) Carroll; his children whom he adored, Haley Carroll, Katie (Randy) Sutter, Sammi (Tyler) Bellomy, Lexi Carroll, Dixie Carroll, and Nathan Carroll; Papaw Rich to his grandchildren, Jackson and Naomi Sutter and one on the way, Emery Lynne Bellomy; his mom, Judy Carsey; his dearly loved siblings, Jackie (Kenny) McCartney, Emma (Rick) Bartram, and David Carroll; his grandma, Josephine Sloan; many cherished nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; and many special friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Lowell Carroll; his sister, Shelly Carroll; his bonus dad, Dickie Carsey; and his grandparents, Ray and Cleo Carroll and Ray Sloan.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff at OhioHealth Mansfield for exceptional care given to Rich, especially Courtney, “Amazing” Grace and Maddison. An extra special thank you to Deana at Knox Community Hospital for being an advocate for Rich and a driving force at the beginning and throughout his journey.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of calling will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Pastor Jay Hill will officiate the funeral service beginning immediately at 11:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
