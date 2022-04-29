Richard Paul Clinage, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Richard “Dick” was born on September 5, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Carl Clinage and Mabel (Turner) Kilgore. Richard was employed at the Ohio Brass. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy where he served on the USS Jack W. Wilke. Richard was a loving husband, father and brother. He was a handy wood craftsman who enjoyed building anything. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching westerns, and Richard also loved a good cup of coffee.
He is survived by his daughters, Carrie (Jeffrey) Claxon and Wynette Clinage; grandchildren, Brian O’Leary, Bethani (Joseph) Scanlon, Hunter (Maura) Claxon, Courtney Runion, and Clay Runion; several great-grandchildren; and his sister, Peg Byerly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 42 wonderful years, Ila Mae Clinage; his second wife, Eleanor Clinage; his brother, Raymond Clinage; his sister, Barbara Matthes; and his beloved dog, Abi.
Richard will be laid to rest at Windsor Park Cemetery on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The Richland County Joint Veteran Squad will perform military honors at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Clinage family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.