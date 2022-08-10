Sean_Snyer_Richard_Michael_"Mike"_Temme_98d0e0cb-e47d-430c-a7d8-f5b54d559a27_img

Richard Michael "Mike" Temme

BUTLER: Richard Michael “Mike” Temme, 57, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

            His announcement – including family and funeral service details  – continues at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Richard-Michael-Temme?obId=25577015#/obituaryInfo

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Temme as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.