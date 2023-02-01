Richard Kimble Kozma of Mansfield passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023, at his home. He was 58 years young. Rich was a fighter and overcame cancer at the age of 16 and most recently fought his biggest battle against heart disease.
Rich was born March 8, 1964, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ethel Irene (Beasley) and William Richard Kozma. He owned and operated Special T Hauling which he started on September 1, 1998, retiring in December of 2021. Known affectionately as “Kozmo” by his friends, he enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing—especially his yearly canoe trip with his friends—and watching the Cavaliers and Browns play. He loved going out on his boat or simply sitting around a good bonfire. He was a car enthusiast and his #1 hobby was his 1978 Buggy. He built and flew model airplanes with his dad.
Most of all, Rich loved his family. Whether it was spending time with his wife and children or watching his grandchildren play sports, he was always there for them. The smile he always had on his face was infectious. Rich loved making people laugh and was a real jokester. His sweet tooth was legendary. Peanut M&Ms and Double Bubble gum were his main weaknesses. Rich was a simple man.
Rich is survived by his wife of 36 years, Terri Risner Kozma; four children, Shawn (Tamah) Vest, Tina (Joshua) Neal, Katie (Logan) Gerich, and Kristi (Jeremy) Shrimplin; eight grandchildren, Kalie, Olivia, Lillian, Jada, Tyler, Colin, Sophia and Maylee; a sister, Kris Stantz; an aunt, Julie Kissel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the Cleveland Clinic for their wonderful care of Rich and giving him all the precious time they were able.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dink Porter, Pastor Steve Burkhalter, Dr. Bruce A. Philippi and Ted Weaver will conduct the service. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
