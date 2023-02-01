Debbi_Watkins_Richard_Kimble_Kozma_eb99a914-80e0-4648-b156-99547112dea8_img

Richard Kimble Kozma

Richard Kimble Kozma of Mansfield passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023, at his home. He was 58 years young. Rich was a fighter and overcame cancer at the age of 16 and most recently fought his biggest battle against heart disease.

Rich was born March 8, 1964, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ethel Irene (Beasley) and William Richard Kozma. He owned and operated Special T Hauling which he started on September 1, 1998, retiring in December of 2021. Known affectionately as “Kozmo” by his friends, he enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing—especially his yearly canoe trip with his friends—and watching the Cavaliers and Browns play. He loved going out on his boat or simply sitting around a good bonfire. He was a car enthusiast and his #1 hobby was his 1978 Buggy. He built and flew model airplanes with his dad.

