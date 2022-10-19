Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident.
Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident.
Dick was born May 1, 1937 in Shelby to the late Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Dick began his working career with Gilbane Construction, the company which built the General Motors plant in Ontario. Upon its completion, he applied to work in the factory, where he spent his entire career, retiring as a Production Scheduler in 1984 after 30 years of service. Dick was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and also was a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968 and Shelby Moose Lodge. He loved watching sports and especially loved playing golf having golfed in numerous leagues over the years. He also enjoyed traveling and always made sure his family had an annual vacation.
Dick is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores L. (Gifford) Allwine, whom he wed on July 30, 1955; 3 children: Marcia (Mark) Kluesener of Cincinnati, Brenda (Mike) Moyer of Cincinnati, and Terence “Terry” (Steve Durasin) Allwine of Columbus; 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Andy Brown) Kluesener, Katherine (Alex) Vera, Haley Kluesener, Andrew (Brian) Altmoyer, Kyle Moyer, Lucas (Savannah) Morris; 3 great grandchildren: Samuel and Daniel Vera, Illyanna Altmoyer; a brother: Lawrence (Joan) Allwine; sisters: Kathleen Straka and Janice Davis; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brothers: John Allwine and Francis Allwine; and sisters: Rosemary Gross and Eleanor Rietschlin.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2-4 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where a rosary will be recited at 4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2 pm at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Fr. Chris Mileski will celebrate the Mass with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Road, Suite 140, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
Condolences may be left on Dick’s obituary at the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.