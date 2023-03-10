Richard John Fissel, age 60, of Mansfield passed away Monday March 6, 2023 at home. Born March 29, 1962 in Lima Ohio to the late Richard Fissel and Virginia Jeffries, he has been a Mansfield resident his entire life. He was a graduate of Lucas High School. Rick loved collecting sports cards and watching sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rick was a great father and a family man. Rick’s main concern and love was for his children right up to his passing. He was a talker, great storyteller and a good friend. You could say he never met a stranger.
Rick is survived by his cat, Achmed; his children, Jamie Swick, Ricky Fissel, Elizabeth Fissel, Jordan Fissel and Honey Fissel all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Bella, DeEriah, Haley, Breana and Mia; brother, Jeff Pearce of Columbus; his best friend, Ralph Ritchey and wife, Amanda Fissel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jason, Anita and Brenda; granddaughter, Cierra and special friend, Christie Mills.
A memorial service will be held Monday March 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
