Richard Eusey

Richard “Dick” Eusey, 89, of Galion passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bucyrus.
He was born May 24, 1933 in Crawford County, Ohio and was the son of Roland and Gladys (Feick) Eusey. Dick married Phyllis (Dye) Eusey on January 22, 1955 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing on September 12, 2015.
Richard attended Galion City Schools and left school early to work at the Galion Inquirer. Dick retired as a Production Manager for the Galion Inquirer after 44 years in 1993.
He is survived by a son, Randall Eusey of Galion; four grandchildren, Aaron Moore of Springhill, Florida, Angela Eusey of Angola, Indiana, Randall Eusey of Ontario and Zachary Eusey of Ft. Collins, Colorado; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Eusey of Galion and four sisters, Dorothy Wiggins of Galion, Janet Schneider of Galion, Carolyn Ball of Galion and Pauline Kaufold of Galion.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rochelle Moore and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dick Eusey, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
