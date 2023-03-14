Eric_Sparks_Richard_Eusey_1a36736c-f2d9-4a27-83ce-4b3ec58cfb18_img

Richard Eusey

Richard “Dick” Eusey, 89, of Galion passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bucyrus.

He was born May 24, 1933 in Crawford County, Ohio and was the son of Roland and Gladys (Feick) Eusey. Dick married Phyllis (Dye) Eusey on January 22, 1955 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing on September 12, 2015.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Eusey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.