Richard Eicher

Richard D. Eicher, 83 of Crestline, passed away on December 16, 2022, at Signature Healthcare after an extended illness.
Richard was born on March 20, 1939, in Wapakoneta, Ohio to the late Earl and Rella (Hoffman) Eicher.
Richard was a graduate of Crestline High School. After high school, Richard would serve his country faithfully in the United States Air Force. He was discharged after a few years of service due to medical reasons. Richard was always a hard-working man, even in his younger years when he and his siblings would wake up before school to milk the cows on their farm. Richard was also a humbled and compassionate man. He loved spending time with his family and spoiling his great-granddaughter. She was his entertainment and kept him on his toes. Richard was a life member of the VFW Post #2920, Crestline and the AMVETS Post #1979, Galion. Every morning he would join his friends for a cup of coffee at the VFW. Richard was also an avid supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Cindy Carroll of Crestline; grandchildren, Sarah Otten, Mikayla and Zach Carroll; great-grandchildren, Logan and Riley Otten and Alaina Davis and dear friend Barbara Bowman.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Dale Eicher; brothers, Charles and Carl Eicher and sister, Irene Lee.
The family will observe a celebration of life at a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
To send condolences to the Eicher family or share a memory of Richard, do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Richard Dale Eicher.
