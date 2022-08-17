Carli_Bailey__Richard_"Dick"_Lee_Martin_9dea4496-9d8c-4462-bcbf-33129ead2636_img

Richard "Dick" Lee Martin

Richard "Dick" Lee Martin, age 83, a long-time resident of Shelby, died August 17, 2022.

Born April 30, 1939 in New Boston, Ohio to Paul and Hazel (Gayhart) Martin, he was a 1956 graduate of Glenwood High School. He received his B.S. degree in biology from Ohio University and his M.S. degree in freshwater fishery biology from Ohio State University. Mr. Martin taught at Lodi High School, Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, but spent most of his career teaching Biology at Shelby High School (1966-1990).

