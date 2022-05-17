Richard “Dick” C. Thomas, age 89, of Mansfield passed away late Sunday evening, May 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Born Richard Carl Thomas at his family’s home in Edison, Ohio, on July 29th, 1932, he was the son of the late Bessie May (Smith) and Orland F. Thomas. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He exemplified the motto, Semper Fi, throughout his life. He retired after 43 years of service with General Motors where he worked as a tool and die maker. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed restoring cars and tractors. Dick loved his farm and being outdoors in general. He was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed hunting alongside his beloved Irish Setters. He was a member of the NRA Golden Eagles and a staunch supporter of everyone’s Second Amendment rights.
Dick was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Arcana Lodge #272 F.& A.M., Chapter 88 and Chapter 91, Amvets and VFW Post #888. He was generous, lighthearted and always on the go. Dick had a great sense of humor and the biggest heart. He was dedicated to his wife and lovingly cared for her during her illness. His kind and gentle nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by two children, Cheri (Gary Steenbarger) Thomas-Lightner and Heidi
(Richard) Pehrson; three grandchildren, Eric Cyrus, Erin (Aaron) Fisher and Cortney (Ryan O’Maley) Troxel; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Moxon Troxel and Aryah Fisher; four cousins, Scott Smith, Jim Smith, Peggy Dawn Wiseman and Craig Thomas and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sondra Ann Smith Thomas; great-granddaughter, Zoe Aris Fisher; and brother, Kenneth N. Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Christine Bell will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario United Methodist Church.
