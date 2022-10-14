Richard Dale Jones, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Richard Dale Jones, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Richard was born on February 26, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of James Jones and Nona (Ray) Burke. Richard served in the United States Air Force for 22 years where he was part of the Combat Plans and the Temporary Duty Travel team. He was employed at Mansfield Correctional Institute for 17 years as a correctional officer. A born teacher, Richard loved to teach and always had a lesson to share. Richard was very stubborn but his stubbornness made him special and he was loved by many. Richard had a passion for traveling. He spent four and a half years in England, with his daughter Jackie and loved living there. His traveling taught him so much, that he could speak many languages, including Thai. He enjoyed cooking as well as eating, loved fishing and could carry on a conversation with anyone about anything at any time. He will be missed dearly.
Richard leaves behind his children, Jacqueline Patrica Jones and Derrik Christopher Wright; his grandchildren, Liyah Nyasia Jones, Jordyn James Tatum, Harmoney Nevaeh Tatum, and Kade Christopher Wright; his siblings, Barbara Jean Helm, Emma Ruth Jones, Jacqueline Dian Rawls-Jones, Marcel Renee Burke, James Thomas Jones II, Kenneth Donald Jones, Bishop Clifton Thomas Jones, Gary Lee Jones and Pastor Jeffrey Dean Jones; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Allen Burke, James Arthur Jones, and David Lee Burke.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the funeral with Bishop Clifton Jones and Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice, 1220 N. Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.