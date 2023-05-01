Angie_Benedict_Richard_D._Motter_dc3c17c7-4380-4789-942c-679850a4a464_img

Richard D. Motter

Richard D. Motter, 80, of Shiloh, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023.  He was born May 25, 1942 in Orange Township, Ashland County to John O. and Fern (Munhollen) Motter.

Richard graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.  He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-1968 including a tour of duty in Vietnam.  He married Janet Moritz on June 24, 1967 and they were married for 51 years until her passing on October 7, 2018.  Richard worked at various factories in Ashland and retired from Shiloh Corporation in Mansfield in 2006. 

