Richard D. Motter, 80, of Shiloh, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023. He was born May 25, 1942 in Orange Township, Ashland County to John O. and Fern (Munhollen) Motter.
Richard graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-1968 including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He married Janet Moritz on June 24, 1967 and they were married for 51 years until her passing on October 7, 2018. Richard worked at various factories in Ashland and retired from Shiloh Corporation in Mansfield in 2006.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Simmering; his son, John (Heather) Motter; a grandson, Tyler (Carmen) Motter; and 2 great-grandchildren, Rorie and Stenson Motter. He is also survived by a sister, Dianne Chandler of Ashland; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Motter and Ellen Kauffman; 2 brothers-in-law, Chuck (Pam) Moritz and B.C. Spencer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; his parents; sister, Doris Spencer; brothers, Donald, David, John Duane, and Stanley; along with 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
Richard’s family will greet guests from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ashland, 308 Claremont Ave. Pastor Doug Fitch will officiate the funeral service on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Richard will be laid to rest in Savannah Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Appreciation Day, c/o Ashland County Airport, 700 Township Road 1102, Ashland, OH 44805 or The Ashland County Honor Bus c/o Southview Grace Brethren Church, 810 Katherine Ave., Ashland, OH 44805.
