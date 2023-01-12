Debbi_Watkins_Richard_Clayton_Mitchell_Sr._7eda677c-ab71-48be-a82e-4a2becb97838_img

Richard Clayton Mitchell Sr.

Richard Clayton Mitchell Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023, Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital. He was born September 5, 1940, in Rhea, Tennessee, to the late Viola “Annie” (Moonyham) and Walter Mitchell.

Richard grew up in Mansfield and, in his younger years, enjoyed bowling with his beloved wife, Bonnie Davis Mitchell. Determined, strong minded, honorable and hardworking, he was perfectly suited to his career in the US Army. He retired as a Sergeant and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping—just being in nature was his happy place. His family, especially, his precious grandchildren, were the priorities in his life and he loved each of them dearly.

