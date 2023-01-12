Richard Clayton Mitchell Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023, Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital. He was born September 5, 1940, in Rhea, Tennessee, to the late Viola “Annie” (Moonyham) and Walter Mitchell.
Richard grew up in Mansfield and, in his younger years, enjoyed bowling with his beloved wife, Bonnie Davis Mitchell. Determined, strong minded, honorable and hardworking, he was perfectly suited to his career in the US Army. He retired as a Sergeant and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping—just being in nature was his happy place. His family, especially, his precious grandchildren, were the priorities in his life and he loved each of them dearly.
He is survived by a son, Richard Mitchell Jr.; daughter, Areba (Mark) Morrell; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Mitchell; and three siblings, Mary, Frank, and Walter Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the US Army.
