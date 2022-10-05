Carli_J._Bailey_Richard_Claes_32739c88-5ef1-49b8-a11f-fccc142cfeb7_img

Richard Claes

Richard E. Claes Passed on October 4, 2022, at age 98.

Born in Crawford County, Ohio on October 28, 1923, he came with the family to Shelby in 1935.  He was a 1941 graduate of Shelby High School and both he and his wife, Lois, were 1947 graduates of The Ohio State University in the School of Social Administration.

