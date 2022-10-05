Richard Claes

Richard E. Claes Passed on October 4, 2022, at age 98.
Born in Crawford County, Ohio on October 28, 1923, he came with the family to Shelby in 1935. He was a 1941 graduate of Shelby High School and both he and his wife, Lois, were 1947 graduates of The Ohio State University in the School of Social Administration.
A veteran of WW II, he served in the European Theater in 1944-45 as a Combat Medic in the 104th (Timberwolf) Division and had several commendations for his service from Utah beach to Germany.
He was an Eagle Scout and the first SPL and Jr. Assist SM in Methodist Troop Three (403) in Shelby. Later, he became a professional Boy Scout Executive in Warren County, OH and Erie, PA.
He was employed in 1954 at the Shelby Air Force Depot as an Inventory Monitor until appointed Richland County Welfare Director in 1958, the Ohio Division of Aid for Aged in 1960, and he continued in various local and state capacities until retirement in 1978.
The Claes’ interest in world peace and international understanding and cooperation brought more than 25 foreign teachers, students, and administrators to their home to share and experience life in Ohio.
He was a 75 plus year member of several Masonic bodies, including Shelby Lodge #350 F&AM, Shelby Chapter #178 RAM, Adoniram and Mansfield Councils R&SM, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, and Aladdin Shrine, and was also a member of Mansfield Commandery and Baku Grotto. He had served as Master of his Lodge and High Priest of his Chapter.
He and his wife, Lois, were both 66-year Grangers and served as Deputy Grand Master of the State Grange of Ohio.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Blanche Claes, sister Marilyn Claes Wickemeyer Kern, his wife of 54 years, Lois Cavinee Claes, his daughter Carolyn Claes Leffel Boor, and his great grand son Nathaniel Richard .
He will be missed by his sons David (Connie) Claes and Dale (Carol) Claes, grandchildren Jennifer, Heather, Randy, Joel, Philip, Jared, and Michael, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. A Masonic service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with by a celebration of life and a grave side service then held in Ganges Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 or your favorite charity.
