Richard C. Windbigler, 70, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on August 10, 1951 to the late Raymond Clifton and Myrtle Irene (Rivers) Windbigler.
Richard was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and that was where his love for baseball continued to soar. With a special love for baseball, Richard pitched for the UT Martin Skyhawks and was their coach for 2 years after graduating. He began setting numerous records, which he still holds today, and was inducted into the UT Martin Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. After college he went on to coach local sports while staying in contact with his UT Martin baseball family. Richard spent 35 years as an educator and coach for Mansfield Sr. High School, having the longest consecutive number of years coaching. He was an athletic director for 18 years and taught special
education for 17 years. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After retirement, Richard truly missed the people he worked with, but never ceased to remember all the memories and special moments he shared with his family, friends and students over the years. He loved bird watching and riding his motorcycle all over the United States, especially his trip to Alaska. His biggest blessing in life was his first grandchild, Lyric. He had a special love for his dog, Sassy. Richard was a member of Elm Street Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Melba (Bond) Windbigler; daughter, Destiney (Matthew) Williams; grandchild, Lyric Williams; brothers, Jerry (Rodger Hans) Windbigler and Terry (Nancy) Windbigler; sister, Nancy Riess; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Ralph (Louise) Bond.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Fox and infant sister, Janice Windbigler.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Mansfield, Ohio 44906. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 4, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Studer officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
