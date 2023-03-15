Richard A. Metcalf, 84, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Richard was born January 22, 1939, in Mansfield, to Richard R. and Margaret F. (Kimes) Metcalf. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Richard retired from Mapco as an aircraft electrical engineer. He was an active member of Grace Bible Church. He enjoyed collecting watches and cars, going to church, and eating at Mansfield Restaurant.
He is survived by his son, Richard (Kathy) Metcalf of Tennessee; grandsons, Kyle Metcalf of Mansfield and Logan (Alaina) Metcalf of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Metcalf, Kayden Metcalf, and Elliot Metcalf, who is due to be born in May; siblings, Sandy Lomax, Keith (Linda) Metcalf, and Bob Metcalf; and former wife, Kathy Malaszefski.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Grace Bible Church, 67 W. Main Street, Lucas, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Wayne Presnell officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by Richland County Joint Veteran’s Burial Detail.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
