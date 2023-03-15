Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Richard_A._Metcalf_cc5d94e3-f65a-4df0-ac2b-f35656068ba3_img

Richard A. Metcalf

Richard A. Metcalf, 84, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Richard was born January 22, 1939, in Mansfield, to Richard R. and Margaret F. (Kimes) Metcalf. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Richard retired from Mapco as an aircraft electrical engineer. He was an active member of Grace Bible Church. He enjoyed collecting watches and cars, going to church, and eating at Mansfield Restaurant.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Metcalf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.