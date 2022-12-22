Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home_Rev._Virgil_F._Sheriff_1f5fe4d9-f0fa-4117-877b-8198c13ef946_img

Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff

Reverend Virgil Franklin Sheriff, 80 formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Woodside Village.

Virgil was born in Mansfield on July 31, 1942, to the late Wilbur and Cora (Speelman) Sheriff. On January 27, 1973, he would marry Mary (Mann) Sheriff, and she survives in Marion.

