Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff

Reverend Virgil Franklin Sheriff, 80 formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Woodside Village.
Virgil was born in Mansfield on July 31, 1942, to the late Wilbur and Cora (Speelman) Sheriff. On January 27, 1973, he would marry Mary (Mann) Sheriff, and she survives in Marion.
Virgil served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1966-1972. After his time with the U.S. Army, Virgil would work for HPM of Mount Gilead for 18 years before finding his life’s calling as a minister. Virgil served many parishes across Ohio in his 40 years of ministry. If Virgil was not spreading the good word of his Lord and Savior, you could find him tinkering on cars.
In addition to his loving wife of almost 50 years, Virgil is survived by his daughters: Victoria Kohls of Mansfield, and Dawn (Sheriff) Fraizer of Galion; step-children: William Hargett of Lancaster, and Jim Hargett of Carroll; two grandchildren; Tori Fraizer and Janna Kohls, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his step-children;Norman Hargett, Tony Hargett, and Joyce Thorton; siblings: Mable Johnson, James Sheriff, and Harold Sheriff.
The Sheriff family will observe private family services, with burial at Fairview cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Those wishing to share a memory of Virgil or send condolences to the Sheriff family may do so visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Reverend Virgil Franklin Sheriff.
