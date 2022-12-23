Angie_Benedict_Reta_B._Kirsh_c7caa71a-cbba-4e93-be21-6f6b252a22f5_img

Reta B. Kirsh

Reta B. Kirsh, 87, of Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Her family affectionately describes Reta as a tender soul, with a nurturing heart and the most intense smile and sweet eyes.  Her favorite time of year was winter, as she saw the beauty in the ice hanging from the trees and a blanket of snow on the ground.  Reta was the daughter of Frank and Cora (Sharp) Beverage, and was born on February 9, 1935 in Marlington, West Virginia.  She was a 1953 graduate of Loudonville High School, and a member of Ontario United Methodist Church.  Reta was the administrative assistant to the President of OSU-Mansfield, and then worked at First United Methodist for 25 years as an administrative assistant.  After retirement, Reta was a hospice volunteer, giving of herself and her time freely to help others during difficult times.  Reta cherished her family, and one of her favorite things to do was cook and share a meal with them.  Her hobbies include traveling, making jewelry, and playing cards.

