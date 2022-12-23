Reta B. Kirsh, 87, of Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Her family affectionately describes Reta as a tender soul, with a nurturing heart and the most intense smile and sweet eyes. Her favorite time of year was winter, as she saw the beauty in the ice hanging from the trees and a blanket of snow on the ground. Reta was the daughter of Frank and Cora (Sharp) Beverage, and was born on February 9, 1935 in Marlington, West Virginia. She was a 1953 graduate of Loudonville High School, and a member of Ontario United Methodist Church. Reta was the administrative assistant to the President of OSU-Mansfield, and then worked at First United Methodist for 25 years as an administrative assistant. After retirement, Reta was a hospice volunteer, giving of herself and her time freely to help others during difficult times. Reta cherished her family, and one of her favorite things to do was cook and share a meal with them. Her hobbies include traveling, making jewelry, and playing cards.
She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Lee, whom she married on September 5, 1954; her children, Kevin (Joy) Kirsh and Kelley (Nick) Caporini; her grandchildren, Marc (Lisa) Caporini, Mike Caporini, Matt (Jessie) Caporini, and Maria Caporini; her great-grandchildren, Cora and Adam Caporini; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edgar Beverage, Madge Poth, Marie Zody, Alvin Beverage, Floyd Beverage, and Charles Beverage.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am-12:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Christine Bell officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OhioHealth Hospice of Mansfield, 335 Glessner Ave. Mansfield, OH 44903. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Kirsh family.
