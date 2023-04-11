Renée Arline Scholl Zimmerman Linscott, 73, of Lexington, Ohio passed away in her home on April 9, 2023.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 17, 1949 to Thomas W. Scholl and Lillian M. Textor and lived in Lexington most of her life.
Renée Arline Scholl Zimmerman Linscott, 73, of Lexington, Ohio passed away in her home on April 9, 2023.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 17, 1949 to Thomas W. Scholl and Lillian M. Textor and lived in Lexington most of her life.
She was a confirmed member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mansfield. She was also a partner of Joyce Meyer Ministries and Trinity Broadcasting Network. A born again Christian devoted to the peace of knowing Jesus.
Renée was a homemaker most of her life after graduating from Malabar High School in 1967. She was a member of Liederkranz of Mansfield and also enjoyed traveling, reading, and studying God’s word.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother (a.k.a. Nae-Na), and great grandmother. Renée is survived by her husband, Howard Ralph Linscott; her daughter Tammie (Chris) Wendling, her son Steve (Nikki) Zimmerman; step children Ross (Ashley) Linscott, Justin (Alice) Linscott; grandchildren Christopher (Ali) Wendling, Whitney Wendling, Nick Zimmerman, Ally Zimmerman; great grandchild Baylor Wendling; step grandchildren Amelia, Landon, Juliette, Logan, Maci, Sebastian and Liam Linscott; three brothers Thomas (Jessie) Scholl, Dale Scholl, Robert Scholl; two sisters Sandra Scholl and Jaci Romer, and many close and wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas W. Scholl and Lillian M. Textor. Her grandparents Art (Too Too) Textor and Estille Scholl.
Family and friends will always remember Renée for her fun, loving, and gentle nature as well as her sensitive spirit. Her smile lit up the hearts of the many who loved her.
A private family burial will be held at Lexington Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice. Your kind thoughts and prayers would also be most appreciated. Wappner Funeral Directors of Mansfield is honored to serve the family.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors - Mansfield
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.