Regine M. Kreim, age 88, of Shelby, died early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. Regine passed peacefully just two days prior to her 89th birthday.
Born March 5, 1934 in the Shelby Settlement, Richland County, Regine was the daughter of the late Clair and Alvena (Hook) Kempf. A 1952 graduate of Crestline High School, Regine married John William Kreim on January 28, 1956. Together they spent nearly all their married life in New Washington where they raised their four children and eventually lived on the Kreim family farm. Regine and John were very active members of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Regine had been a member of the New Washington American Legion Auxiliary. Regine’s career was spent as a hairdresser and she was the former owner of Village Hair Fashions. A few years prior to John’s February 24, 2010 death, they moved to a condo in Shelby and Regine became active at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and their Altar and Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies group. A talented seamstress, Regine had sewed baptismal garments, First Communion dresses, and doll clothes, amongst many other things for her children and grandchildren.
Regine is survived by her daughters: Joan (David) Field of Marion, Kathy (Gary) Siesel of Bellevue, and Denise (Jim) Bowen of Green; daughter-in-law: Shirley Kreim of Shelby; grandchildren: Andrew (Rachel) Field, Jessica (Kevin) Schulze, Natalie (Bryan) Bault, Jacob Siesel, Lindsay Siesel, Monica (Adam) Cox, Anthony (Emily) Bowen, Anna (Ryan) Kiefer, Jennie Shasky, Tyler Kreim, Katie Kreim, Elliott Kreim; 20 great grandchildren; brothers: Harlan Kempf, Denis (Sharon) Kempf, and Tom (Linda) Kempf; sister: Judith Kempf; in-laws: Jerry (Mary Ann) Kreim and Woody Tackett; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Regine was preceded in death by her son: Robert “Rob” Kreim in 2016; brothers: Herbert Kempf and Milton Kempf; and sisters: Mary Kreim and Jane Ruhe.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a rosary will be recited at 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Mileski celebrating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, St. Bernard Catholic Church, or the New Washington American Legion.
