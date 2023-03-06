Jordyn_Schaich_Regine_M._Kreim_b4c538bd-8e28-4c09-9413-d87e9bdf262d_img

Regine M. Kreim

Regine M. Kreim, age 88, of Shelby, died early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital. Regine passed peacefully just two days prior to her 89th birthday.

Born March 5, 1934 in the Shelby Settlement, Richland County, Regine was the daughter of the late Clair and Alvena (Hook) Kempf. A 1952 graduate of Crestline High School, Regine married John William Kreim on January 28, 1956. Together they spent nearly all their married life in New Washington where they raised their four children and eventually lived on the Kreim family farm. Regine and John were very active members of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Regine had been a member of the New Washington American Legion Auxiliary. Regine’s career was spent as a hairdresser and she was the former owner of Village Hair Fashions. A few years prior to John’s February 24, 2010 death, they moved to a condo in Shelby and Regine became active at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and their Altar and Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies group. A talented seamstress, Regine had sewed baptismal garments, First Communion dresses, and doll clothes, amongst many other things for her children and grandchildren.

