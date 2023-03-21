Rebecca Madden

BELLVILLE: Rebecca C. Madden, age 71 of Bellville passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a six-month battle with cancer. To quote Rebecca in the summation of her life “I’ve had a great life, had great loves, wonderful friends, and many adventures.”
She was born November 11, 1951 in Mansfield, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Tucker) Anderson and graduated from Madison High School in 1970.
Her career represented great variety from working as a Dietitian at the hospital to Human Resources in private military manufacturing to casino management. But her passion and calling was in antiquing and resale. Working and raising two boys was a challenge in its self and sometimes the ends didn’t meet. Rebecca used her ability to spot a bargain to make some cash to bridge the gap. Overtime, her skilled eye helped her pay off a mortgage, buy a car and provide extras for her family. She loved spotting a gem while attending auctions, garage sales and thrift stores and turning a profit on ebay or in her booth at the storefront in Appleseed shopping center.
She was an advocate for all animals, but especially dogs and horses, and supported proper care and responsible breeding. She was active in Beemer’s Buddies (an animal rescue group) and could not even bring herself to watch a movie that involved the death of a beloved pet.
She was a strong willed, “pioneer woman,” She would swear like a sailor when she found herself in certain company. Her advice in love was to never abandon your girlfriends. She was true to her lifelong friends and enjoyed traveling and many exploits with them by her side.
Rebecca grew up around cars from her mother and uncle starting a business called Tucker Brothers. This influenced her love of muscle cars and driving too fast down Park Ave and would navigate her way through Park Lanes.
Very dynamic and captivating, she was a great storyteller. Rebecca was also a wonderful cook and baker her western ribs, pies and Mississippi mud cakes were one of a kind. Most of all, she adored her family and will remain the most selfless, intelligent, generous, stubborn, independent, supporting and caring person to all of them.
She is survived by two sons Christopher (Kimberly) Madden and Robert (Susan) Madden; her fur-babies Pixie, Shotzie, and Yardley; grandchildren Abigail (Michael) Madden, Quaylynn (Kaden) Madden; Caleb (Anissa) Brown ; great grandchildren, Haven and another baby Phoenix on the way, Kennedy, Axl, Maxwell, and Myah; great grand fur-babies Bella, Willow, and Bear. She is also survived by her lifelong friends Cathie Burgess and Joanne Orewiler.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn (Tucker) Anderson, father Robert Anderson, fellow friend, animal activist and author of “My Fur Baby ‘Nite ‘Nite Book,” Melissa Radomile, her dear friends Marilyn Atherton and Paula Champion, and her “Great Loves”.
Friends may call Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A private interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
