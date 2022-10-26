Rebecca L. “Becky” Graham, age 81, of Shelby, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital Emergency Department.
Becky was born May 27, 1941 in Mansfield. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and then attended Florida Institute of Art and Design. Following her graduation from art school, she moved to California. Becky worked for a major construction company in San Diego as an interior designer for their shopping malls, hotels, and apartment projects. She then moved to Whidbey Island in Washington where she worked doing interior designs, sales, and installation for local builders and remodelers. At the age of 65, she retired and moved back to Ohio living in Galion and Shelby.
Becky loved her furry children- her cats. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and keeping track of the different species that visited her feeders. She had a passion and a keen eye for decorating her home for all the holidays and especially loved decorating for the Christmas season. Becky relished spending time with her family and talking with her West Coast friends- especially her cousin, David, Peggy (the Italian), Peggy (the nurse), and Lyn.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Kevin and Vicki Beeson of New Washington; her nephews and niece: Ryan (Emma) Beeson of Shelby, Sean (Laura) Beeson of Crestline, Dr. Collin Beeson (fiancé, Hannah McVey) of Fishers, IN, and Dr. Rachel (Joseph) Livecchi of Perrysburg; great nieces and nephews: Titus, Eva, Felix, Leo, Solanus, Weston, Calvin, Bibiana, Eloise, and Ezekiel; and other relatives and friends. Becky was preceded in death by her mother and step-father: Shirley (Stedman) and Calvin Beeson; and her father: Jesse Graham.
Calling hours and funeral services will not be observed. Care for Becky and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. For those wishing, memorial expressions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Messages of condolence may be left of the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
