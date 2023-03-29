Raymond "Ray" Brown

LEXINGTON: Raymond E. Brown, 95, passed away on March 13, 2023 after a brief illness.
He was born on August 16, 1927 to parents Lawrence E. and Mary E. (Quack) Brown in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from Mansfield Senior High School in 1946, Ray went on to join the United States Army.
On January 9, 1954, he married Maxine L. Miller in Pilgrim Church. Shortly after their marriage they built a house in Lexington where they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage until she passed away in 2014. Now they are together again.
Upon his honorable discharge from the service, Ray co-owned and operated Al & Ray’s Shell Station on Park Avenue West. From there he continued in the automotive industry as a district manager with various oil companies, and as a salesperson for auto parts companies.
Ray was very mechanically inclined, often working on everything from go kart engines, repairing small utility engines, and various automobiles. He never lost the desire to work, still working on automobiles until his late 70’s. If there was a race on TV, Ray could be found watching from his recliner. Even on his final day with us there was a NASCAR race on in his hospital room- which we knew he would appreciate. However, no matter how busy he found himself with work, he always made time for his grandsons. Whether it was attending their sporting events or spending time on Lake Erie fishing, Ray cherished the times spent with family.
He is survived by his son Ed (Vickie), grandsons Nick (Tawny), Greg (Heather), and Eric (Sidney), great-grandchildren Cayden, Bryson, Brylee, Allie, Brayden, Landon, and Jackson.
In addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronald and Robert.
The Brown family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ray’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Homes
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
