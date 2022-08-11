Raymond H. Meyers, 75, of Mansfield passed away August 9, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes with his wife by his side.
Ray was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Rose Schneider Meyers. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then served as a radioman in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Mansfield Owls and Eagles and retired as a postal worker. He loved music, crossword puzzles, visiting wineries, boating and fishing at the lake, especially with his grandchildren. Ray was quiet, but was very witty and a definite jokester.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Cynthia Meyers; children Daniel (Crystal) Meyers, Pamela (Delaney) Darr; grandchildren: Lauren and Jaden Meyers, Morgan Fannin, Devin Darr; great-grandson Presley; brothers John (Yvonne) Meyers, Carl Meyers; sisters Carol First, Darlene (Tom) Amore, Janet (Jim) Rice-Horne, Linda (Jeff) Lippard, Patty (John) Critchfield; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Bob First.
Visitation will be held at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Sunday from 2-4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street. Military honors will be presented after the mass provided by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield Memorial Homes Activity Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.