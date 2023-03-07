Michael_Lancaster_Raymond_Brent_Fay_9123751f-0af1-4da7-8bd1-330a4c734481_img

Raymond Brent Fay

Raymond Brent Fay, born February 28, 1955 to Raymond A Fay and Phyllis Joann Fay, died at home, due to an ongoing heart condition. 

In addition to his father, Brent was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Horton) Stevens, brother Michael Horton, sister Shirley (Horton) Wertman, and his brother Brian Fay. 

