Raymond Brent Fay, born February 28, 1955 to Raymond A Fay and Phyllis Joann Fay, died at home, due to an ongoing heart condition.
In addition to his father, Brent was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Horton) Stevens, brother Michael Horton, sister Shirley (Horton) Wertman, and his brother Brian Fay.
In addition to his mother, Brent is survived by his daughter, Rachel Fay (Seth Jones), brother Gary Fay of Columbus, OH, brother-in-law Jay Stevens of Shelby, OH, sister-in-law Mary Duerer of Scottdale, AZ, brother-In-law Trent Wertman of Ashland, OH, brother Dale (Easter Haney) Fay of Morehead, KY, sister Bonnie (Bonnie Hetrick) Fay of Columbus, OH, and brother Stan Fay of Ashland, OH.
Known on the racing circuit as “Rags”, Brent was a master engine builder, and he raced a Dodge Daytona. He enjoyed video games, and not surprisingly, his favorite was “Need for Speed“. He worked for many years at Ohio Machine and Repair. He was previously employed by Joyce Buick, and most recently worked as a millwright.
Brent loved nature and animals, especially the birds, whom he enjoyed feeding and calling to with his whistles. He shared his life with canine companions, including “Moose”, his “New Zealand Zebra Hound”. Creative and artistic, he was a talented woodworker, who frequently gifted his creations to the people he loved. He helped to instill his love of nature in his daughter through walks in the woods, where they gathered the materials for the creation of her nature themed bedroom, which included a canopy made of tree branches.
