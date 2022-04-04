Randy Lee Bruce, 72, of Mansfield passed away April 1, 2022, at Crystal Care Nursing and Rebab Center following a brief illness. The son of Kenneth Sr. and Annabelle Bruce, he was born November 1, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, and graduated from Malabar High School in 1968.
Randy earned an Associate Degree at North Central Technical College and later worked for the City of Mansfield Engineering Department. Due to a health issue, he retired at the early age of 26. He was very thankful for everyone who helped him obtain a disability retirement pension from the city for the remainder of his life.
A humble and kind soul will be missed by everyone. He made the best of a simple life by going to flea markets and auctions, shooting air rifles, rock climbing, and playing pool. Additionally, he could talk for days on all the televisions shows and movies he enjoyed throughout his years. He was a lifetime season passholder of many basketball and football games for the Mansfield Senior High Tygers.
Randy is survived by his younger brother, Kenneth Bruce Jr. who enjoyed many trips out West with him. Along with his parents, Randy is preceded in death by an older brother, Larry Dean Bruce, and a nephew, Leroy Bruce.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the
Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
