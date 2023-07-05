Randall "Randy" Blevins

Randall "Randy" L. Blevins, age 59, former Shelby resident and current resident of Landfill, West Virginia, died Friday, June 16, 2023 at Charleston Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Born April 25, 1964 in Morehead, Kentucky to Simon and Betty (Sergent) Blevins, he had been a resident of West Virginia for the last twelve years. Randy was previously employed at R.R. Donnelley's in Willard.
A passion for music was inevitable for Randy, who was born into a very talented family. Gatherings of family and friends often turned into jam sessions where they would sing and play for hours on end. Randy cherished these times, especially being surrounded by the people he loved so much, who lovingly called him, "Rat." He is going to be missed by everyone that knew him. Rest in peace, Rat.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Blevins; children, Tommy, Andy, Brandon, Havannah, and Joseph (Butter) Blevins all of Landfill, West Virginia; brothers, Jimmy (Janet) Blevins, Bruce (Rose) Blevins, and Virgil (Melanie Lewis) Blevins all of Shelby; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Simon and Betty; Randy was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Steve; sister, Kathy; nieces, Angie Robertson, Sharon Verburg, and Keisha Blevins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate and honor the life of Randy Blevins. A burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery.
The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family.
