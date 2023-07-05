Whitley_Ramey__Randall_"Randy"_Blevins_c398e1a3-517a-4794-ae80-5145a0f2c265_img

Randall "Randy" Blevins

Randall "Randy" L. Blevins, age 59, former Shelby resident and current resident of Landfill, West Virginia, died Friday, June 16, 2023 at Charleston Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born April 25, 1964 in Morehead, Kentucky to Simon and Betty (Sergent) Blevins, he had been a resident of West Virginia for the last twelve years. Randy was previously employed at R.R. Donnelley's in Willard. 

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Blevins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.