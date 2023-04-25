Debbi_Watkins_Ralph_James_Kelsay_fb67e9c5-6f13-47c4-9c2b-96ad2a630eaf_img

Ralph James Kelsay

Ralph J. Kelsay passed away April 22, 2023.  He was born February 21, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to Florence and James Kelsay.  

After graduating from Madison High School in 1967, he went on to complete an Associates of Arts and Sciences in Economics from The Ohio State University.  Ralph began his career at the H.L. Reed Company in 1970 and continued there through 1990 working his way up to Executive Vice President.  Ralph then moved into the banking industry as the Vice President of Key Bank, then Vice President of Private Banking at First Merit, then retiring as the Assistant Vice President of Business Development at Richland Bank in 2022. 

