Ralph James Kelsay

Ralph J. Kelsay passed away April 22, 2023. He was born February 21, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to Florence and James Kelsay.
After graduating from Madison High School in 1967, he went on to complete an Associates of Arts and Sciences in Economics from The Ohio State University. Ralph began his career at the H.L. Reed Company in 1970 and continued there through 1990 working his way up to Executive Vice President. Ralph then moved into the banking industry as the Vice President of Key Bank, then Vice President of Private Banking at First Merit, then retiring as the Assistant Vice President of Business Development at Richland Bank in 2022.
A kind, caring, and engaged community member, Ralph was dedicated to working with the children in the community and making the community a better place for all. He served on numerous boards throughout the years. He has been an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield and was currently serving as a board member at The New Store as well as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Heatherwood Community Water Association. Previously, he served as a Board Member at the University Hospital – Samaritan of Ashland and Westbrook Country Club.
Ralph lived life to the fullest with every moment. Whether it was spending quality time on the golf course with his son and friends, making Penny laugh with his funny antics, to traveling internationally, to competing in 5k races with his daughter, or working with elementary school children, he was an inspiration to many. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield, he inspired K-Kids, Builders Club, Key Club, and Kiwanis members through his work. He served as president (1988-89), secretary (1995-96) and treasurer (1996-2011) and earned numerous awards including the Kiwanis Hixon Award, Outstanding Kiwanis Advisor Award, Key Club Clancy Award, Kiwanian of the Month (6 times) and Kiwanian of the Year.
An avid golfer and pool shark, he earned his first hole-in-one in 2009 and went on to compete and win titles throughout the years. He became the 2014 Richland County Mens A Flight Champion, 53rd Annual Westbrook Men’s Invitational Flight Champion, and 2021 Senior Club Championship Gross Flight Champion. He traveled with his pool team to local, state, and national tournaments doing well at each level. Ralph also created the 3 by 2 Challenge which was a fundraiser for Relay for Life which combined darts, pool, and bowling into one competition.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and James Kelsay and his brother David Kelsay.
Ralph is survived by his wife Penny Kelsay whom he has been married to for 53 years, daughter Lisa Kelsay, and son Greg (Soni) Kelsay. He will also be missed by those who called him “Dad K” and by the many children in his life including Serenity and Paisley Yates.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of UH Cleveland Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
