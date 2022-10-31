Ralph E. Thauvette

Ralph Edward Thauvette, age 76, went to be with the Lord on October 30th, at home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born December 17, 1945 to Ralph and Vera (Hatch) Thauvette, he had been a lifelong Shelby area resident. Ralph was a 1963 graduate of Shelby High School and continued his education at Ashland University where he received a bachelor's degree in education. He was a high school teacher for 21 years at Crestline and Plymouth. He was also a financial planner and owned his own company, Thauvette Financial Services.
He was a member of the Shelby Rotary, Kiwanis Club, Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity Alumni, Federation of Musicians and the First Assembly of God Church. Ralph was a talented musician and loved to entertain. He played the trombone and performed as a vocalist in his long time band, the Ribticklers. The band played at many local events, and is known for their Dixieland, Swing, and Big Band style performances. In his spare time, Ralph shared his love of music and the gospel at local nursing homes.
When Ralph was not entertaining with his music, he enjoyed coaching softball, football, and was the chaplain for his granddaughter’s cross country team. As a previous athletic director for Crestline High School, Ralph was very involved in high school sports, something he believed was important for the youth. Many students and athletes lives were touched with his positive encouragement and uplifting motivation. He also had a love for animals, especially horses and turtles. Most of all, Ralph put faith and family first. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ralph will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Linda (Huvler) Thauvette, whom he married in 2006; children, Andrea (Mike) Doriot of Mobile, Alabama, John Thauvette of Shelby, Terra (Peter) Steindl of Raleigh, North Carolina, Charissa McComas of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Aleigha and Jordyn Thauvette, Kiersten and Kayla McComas, Cameron and Madison Doriot; and brother-in-law, Scott Huvler (Barb).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will take place at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Ralph was passionate about his ball caps. You would rarely see him without one. Please feel free to wear your favorite ball cap in his honor.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, at the First United Methodist Church, 18 South Gamble Street in Shelby. Pastor Thomas Blair will officiate with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team Focus. this is a comprehensive community and outreach program that provides youth boys without a father figure in their life with leadership skills, guidance, Godly values and a continual relationship with a mentor. Ralph was a supporting advocate for Team Focus and believed in their mission.
Please make checks payable to:
Team Focus
attn: Rocky Alt
6679 Henschen Circle
Westerville, OH 43082
