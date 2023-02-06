Anabel_Montgomery_Ralph_Carson_816cc764-86bb-48de-876c-d4c17d448ee5_img

Ralph Carson

Ralph Carson, known as “Ike,” was born November 7, 1934.  He grew up the 8th child of Harold and Hattie Pearl Carson; a family of 9 children in the small mining town of Bergholz in Jefferson County, Ohio.  His dad decided he liked the name “Ike,” and the name stuck.

Ike was an independent spirit from the start, buying his first car, a second-hand Model T Ford, at age 14. He and his father fixed up the car and he learned to drive and mastered the mining and logging roads around town. It was the start of a love affair with cars and driving that would last a lifetime.

