Carli_Bailey_Ralph_C._Butler_da46ebda-b583-4225-a012-984af30ce6d3_img

Ralph C. Butler

Ralph Butler, age 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Shelby.

Born October 10, 1963, in Shelby to Walter and Lily Marie (Roberts) Butler, he had been a lifelong Plymouth resident. A 1981 graduate of Plymouth High School, Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.  He was self-employed as a carpenter and did various construction jobs.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.