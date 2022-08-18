Ralph C. Butler

Ralph Butler, age 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Shelby.
Born October 10, 1963, in Shelby to Walter and Lily Marie (Roberts) Butler, he had been a lifelong Plymouth resident. A 1981 graduate of Plymouth High School, Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was self-employed as a carpenter and did various construction jobs.
Ralph was a member of the Plymouth American Legion Post #447. He was passionate about coaching baseball. He was previously involved with dart and softball leagues. An avid Cleveland sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, he enjoyed both attending and watching games. In his free time he liked watching western movies and Science Fiction shows. Ralph loved a crowd, and was always the life of any party he was at. Being the people person he was, it was always a happy time when he was around. He had a way of making people smile and lighting up a room with his upbeat personality. He will be remembered fondly, and missed greatly by all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Kayla) Butler of Meredith, NH, and Zach Butler of Mansfield; grandson Jase Butler; siblings, Walt (Charlotte) Butler Jr. of Shelby, Barbara (Ray) Risner of Plymouth, Norma Butler Kosse of Plymouth, Steve (Cherie) Butler of Greenwich, Forrest (Kathy) Butler of Shelby, NC, Darrel Butler of Lenoir, NC, and Kathy (Lawrence) Verry of Shelby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Joann Entler; nephew Craig Butler; sister-in-law Teri Butler; and two brothers-in-law, Mick Entler, Tim Kosse.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. A Celebration of Ralph's life will immediately follow at 4:00pm with his life long childhood friend, Marty Carty, officiating.
