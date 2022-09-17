Snyder_Funeral_Homes_R._Michael_Bond_4612ba24-cd91-469c-9b22-91c95afa83c5_img

R. Michael Bond

ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer.

He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.

