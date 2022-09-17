ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer.
He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.
Michael was a hardworking man, having multiple business ventures throughout his life. Along with working as a car salesman for more than 30 years, he owned and operated Adventure Hunts, and co-owned USOC Adventures TV. Being an avid hunter, Michael created a career from his favorite hobby- spending countless hours hunting and guiding others to beautiful prized animals.
In his spare time, he took pleasure in going to car shows, spending time outside hunting and fishing, putting in time at the shooting range, and travelling. He was also an active member of the Richland County Fish & Game Club. But above all else, his greatest joy in life was his daughter Morgan, any time spent together was cherished by both immensely. Known as the “nicest man ever met”, a mentor to many, a loving friend, and an outstanding father, Michael’s legacy will live on in many for years to come.
He is survived by his daughter Morgan Bond, niece Billie (Jim) Daley, nephews Jarrad Bond and Romatt (Billie) Myers, multiple great-nieces, and great-nephews, “brother from another mother” Paul (Sue) Bond, along with countless other friends, family, and loved ones.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and little sister Sheri Myers.
The Bond family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1-3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Michael’s life will begin immediately at 3 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to USOC Adventures TV or the Richland County Fish & Game Club.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Michael's family
