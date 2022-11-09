R. Edward Ernsberger, 65, a lifelong resident of Shelby, went home to the Lord's House on October 21, 2022 after a brief illness. His beloved wife, Jane, whom he called his "Beautiful Bride" for the last 40 years, was by his side.
Ed was born on March 28, 1957 to Robert and Barbara (Armatrout) Ernsberger. A 1975 graduate of Shelby High School, he attended the Richland County Sheriff's Office Police Academy and upon graduation was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in Richland County. It was while working undercover on March 27, 1981, he came to the Willard Police Department and met dispatcher and reserve officer Jane Fitzwater. It was love at first sight for the couple, and they were married a year to the day later on March 27, 1982. Jane would later join Ed as a deputy sheriff in Richland County.
Assigned to the Shiloh area as a resident deputy, Ed would become a K9 Specialist and would be partnered with Bear, a 145 pound rottweiler. They were a familiar sight to the children of the village and at the Shiloh Elementary School where Bear would visit each classroom. The people of the Shiloh area became part of an extended family for the team, a relationship that continues even after Ed's death.
On April 13, 1984, Ed and Bear were dispatched to a call of a suspicious person in the Shiloh area. They met up with an escaped prisoner from the Ohio State Reformatory. During a life and death struggle, Ed was shot three times by the escapee. Bear was shot three times in her chest, taking bullets that would have struck Ed in the face. The courage shown by both Ed and Bear that night resulted in Ed being awarded the medal of Valor from the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association. Bear is on the Ohio Police K9 Memorial. The traumatic events from that night caused Ed to suffer from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and he was forced to give up the career he loved. Bear survived her wounds and returned to duty with Ed. The courage they both showed that night is now used as training for officers across the state.
Ed worked at several jobs over the years including car sales, auto parts and manufacturing. He was employed by Aramark and worked at the Richland Correctional Institution until his death. Anyone who ever worked with Ed will never forget his smile, his generosity and his heart.
Along with his wife, Ed is survived by brothers in law and sisters in law, Dutch and Laurie Fitzwater and Lee and Deborah Fitzwater; special nephew and niece, Daniel and Heather Murray; his mother and other family members including nieces, nephews and cousins. There is a large group of people who Ed took into his heart and called him Uncle Ed or Dad and will carry on his memory.
He was preceded in death by his father; his father and mother in law, Raymond and Irene Fitzwater; his sister in law and brother in law Jean (Fitzwater) and Donald K. Murray; his grandmother in law, Marietta D'Angelo Ritch and K9 Bear.
There will be a celebration of life for Ed and for all law enforcement officers and first responders on Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home, 33 N Gamble St., Shelby, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Dr. Ricky Branham will officiate. The family asks that all first responders come in uniform if possible. The Richland County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the details which will focus on commitment, community and duty. Ed was cremated, and his ashes will be buried with his wife.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the K9 Bear Memorial Fund. The donations will be given to area de K9 programs, which are not funded by an entity but rely on donations to survive. Donations can be left at any Civista Bank in K9 Bear's name or left at the Barkdull Funeral Home at the time of services.
