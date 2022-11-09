Whitley_Ramey__R_Edward_Ernsberger__e7d816dd-7fb0-4087-b777-00b00780b00a_img

R Edward Ernsberger

R. Edward Ernsberger, 65, a lifelong resident of Shelby, went home to the Lord's House on October 21, 2022 after a brief illness. His beloved wife, Jane, whom he called his "Beautiful Bride" for the last 40 years, was by his side.

Ed was born on March 28, 1957 to Robert and Barbara (Armatrout) Ernsberger. A 1975 graduate of Shelby High School, he attended the Richland County Sheriff's Office Police Academy and upon graduation was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in Richland County. It was while working undercover on March 27, 1981, he came to the Willard Police Department and met dispatcher and reserve officer Jane Fitzwater. It was love at first sight for the couple, and they were married a year to the day later on March 27, 1982. Jane would later join Ed as a deputy sheriff in Richland County.​

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.