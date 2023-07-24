Phyllis Freer Hire

Mansfield: Remembering Phyllis Hire would usually mean catching her in motion taking care of her home and family, going off to play tennis, skiing, a Club meeting, volunteering or relaxing with a good book. Known for her loving blue eyes and infectious smile, she could light up any room and set anyone at ease with one look. She is pictured by her family on a porch taking in the views and wildlife sounds while also enjoying her daily newspaper and crossword puzzles, usually with an animal at her side - especially Golden Retrievers. Her sparkling personality, love of family, zest for sports and adventure kept her fulfilled and actively leading a beautiful and blessed life.
Phyllis passed into the Lord's care on Monday, July 17, 2023 from her daughter's Mansfield home at the age of 93.
Phyllis was born March 12,1930 in Ashland, Ohio to parents Gaylord George and Vera Adeline (Hursh) Freer. She was a quiet child who enjoyed animals, the outdoors, and reading. Phyllis graduated from Ashland High School and attended Edgewood Park Jr. College in Briarcliff Manor NY completing her degree in Interior Design. Soon after, she married Charles John "Jack" Hire II, also from Ashland, on September 8, 1951 and together they raised a wonderful family of four children.
Phyllis was a supportive wife who took care of the home and children while the family moved from Ashland to Mansfield, Ohio then to Rochester, NY to Shelby, NC and then back to Mansfield in 1975 for Jack's career and businesses. After he founded the radio station WVNO, Phyllis got her 1st class radio license and pitched in spinning records. She was also the glue of the family as Jack pursued the beginnings and ultimate success of Hi-Stat Manufacturing, Lexington, OH.
Described as a no-nonsense workhorse, Phyllis was always active. Her love of sports included golf, tennis and skiing. Phyllis served on the National Ski Patrol in Rochester, NY and at Snow Trails in Mansfield. While in New York, she taught deaf students how to ski and she was a First Aid Instructor. She and Jack loved to ski so much it was often their reason to travel and why they settled on a second home in Aspen, CO where Phyllis skied until she was 72 years old. In their senior years, Phyllis and Jack were fortunate enough to experience the culture in Europe, Japan and the UK.
Phyllis was a member of the Mansfield Women's Club, Questers, Wednesday Study Club, Nomads, Garden Club, Westbrook Country Club, Mullett Lake Country Club in Michigan, The Richland County Humane Society, and was featured in a local production of Dancing With The Stars. She almost won at age 75. Oh how she loved to dance!
As a woman of faith, she sang in the choir, attending weekly choir practices, at The Boca Grande United Methodist Church in Boca Grande, FL,where she also volunteered at many events and gatherings.
She played tennis regularly at the Lakewood Tennis Club in Lexington, OH, also in Boca Grande, FL and Mullett Lake, MI. Mullett Lake was her favorite place on earth! Her family began spending summers at the Michigan destination when she was just a young girl and it became her family holiday headquarters. Phyllis was very proud to represent her family roots on the tranquil lake she affectionately called "heaven on earth." It warmed her heart to know her future generations would be able to do the same thanks to her and Jack's generous and thoughtful planning.
Blessed with a charitable heart, Phyllis was a volunteer with The New Beginnings Recovery Services, the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, and the Richland County Humane Society. Phyllis certainly enjoyed wildlife and could be found with a furry friend nearby (including her pet squirrel) or binoculars at hand to inspect the colorful birds at her bird feeder with many walks in the woods or on the beach. In her and Jack's never-ending hearts to help better their surroundings and communities, The Hire Family Foundation was founded to contribute to educational programs and organizations to thrive for future generations.
Phyllis had a stable and calming presence about her that never got rattled in the face of challenges. Her quiet and witty sense of humor seemed to transcend the generations being funny without knowing it. Her timeless spirit was nurturing but not fussy and yet, at times, she could be somewhat outspoken. Being relatable and engaging socially, she was always reliable to pitch in and "punt' when the circumstances called for more hands to complete a job. Idleness and wastefulness were not in her vocabulary.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter Catherine (Richard "Dick") Belt II of Mansfield, son James Freer "Jim" (Betsy) Hire of Mansfield, and daughter Jane Hire of Aspen, CO; grandchildren Elizabeth (Ray) Belt Ranieri, Richard "R.B."(Whitney) Belt III, Katharine "Katie" Hire, Jeffrey Hire, Kyle Schluter, Christina (Kile) Schluter Smith, Jacqueline Hire "JJ" Jones; and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her devoted husband Charles John "Jack" Hire II, she was preceded in death by her son Charles John "Charlie" Hire III, and her brother George R. (Carol) Freer.
The Hire family will receive guests Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Westbrook Country Club for "Scotch and Stories." Please help the family honor Phyllis with a toast at 6pm by raising a glass of Chardonnay or a Rusty Nail in memory of this Mansfield legend.
Contributions in her memory are appreciated and may be made the evening of the country club gathering; Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH 44906; The Ashbrook Center, 401 College Avenue, Ashland, Oh 44805 https://ashbrook.org/support/ (checks payable: Friends of the Ashbrook Center) and The Hire Family Foundation, 619 Linda St., Suite 200, Rocky River, OH 44116
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hire Family. Please share a message of support with Phyllis' family. Let them know how she touched you and watch Phyllis' tribute video online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
