Phyllis Freer Hire

Mansfield:  Remembering Phyllis Hire would usually mean catching her in motion taking care of her home and family, going off to play tennis, skiing, a Club meeting, volunteering or relaxing with a good book.  Known for her loving blue eyes and infectious smile, she could light up any room and set anyone at ease with one look.  She is pictured by her family on a porch taking in the views and wildlife sounds while also enjoying her daily newspaper and crossword puzzles, usually with an animal at her side - especially Golden Retrievers.  Her sparkling personality, love of family, zest for sports and adventure kept her fulfilled and actively leading a beautiful and blessed life. 

Phyllis passed into the Lord's care on Monday, July 17, 2023 from her daughter's Mansfield home at the age of 93.

