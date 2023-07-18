Debbi_Watkins_Phyllis_Elizabeth_McPhern_f82cd017-5952-4e7c-8bf3-af50c356a6ee_img

Phyllis Elizabeth McPhern

Phyllis Elizabeth McPhern, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at her home.

Born July 29, 1935, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Juanita (Foote) and Guy Rowan. Phyllis graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1953. She went on to receive a degree in business. Phyllis was a member of the Lutheran faith since 1956. She volunteered her time and talents in many areas of the church including the office and was a long-time member of the choir. 

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis McPhern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.