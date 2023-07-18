Phyllis Elizabeth McPhern, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at her home.
Born July 29, 1935, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Juanita (Foote) and Guy Rowan. Phyllis graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1953. She went on to receive a degree in business. Phyllis was a member of the Lutheran faith since 1956. She volunteered her time and talents in many areas of the church including the office and was a long-time member of the choir.
Phyllis had a great love for animals and had many cats and dogs as companions over her lifetime. She enjoyed camping and gardening. She served a term as a member of the school board at Crestview.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Barney Musselman; two children, Scott McPhern and Tina (John) Poth; five grandchildren, Ryan McPhern, Chloe McPhern, Lindsey (Nick) Schlabach, Levi Baker and Alyssa (Brandon) Hadden; three great-grandchildren, Nora and Mavis Baker and Sydney Wooten; two nieces, Dawn (Jeff) Williams and Jenifer (Dan) Houston; a great-niece, Hannah Williams; three great-nephews, Zack (Andrea) Alleshouse, Jake (Bridget) Houston and Kyle Houston; two great-great nephews, Nash and Nixon Alleshouse; and a great-great niece, Harper Houston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McPhern Jr.; and a sister, Vivian Morr.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 W. Cook Rd., Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond is honored to serve the family.
