Phyllis A. (Haire) DeVinney, 84, passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at Lexington Court Care Center in Lexington, Ohio, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore R. DeVinney with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing on March 1, 2011.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Mansfield, Ohio, who was born on August 8, 1937, and was the only child of the late Kenneth S. and Reatha L. (Heston) Haire. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1953. She was a homemaker and also worked at MedCentral Mansfield Emergency Room for 12 years as an ER Registration Clerk.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling within the United State and to Niagara Falls, Canada. She enjoyed dining out with friends and family, attending social events with the church, dancing at the VFW with her husband, playing cards, casino games and watching TV game shows.
She is survived by her two children, Tonda Lipscomb and her husband, Kevin, of Lexington, Ohio and Erik DeVinney and his wife, Michelle, of Hollis, NH; four grandchildren, Kyly Lipscomb of Columbus, OH, Kurt Lipscomb and his wife, Marran, of Exeter, NH, Justin DeVinney of Nashua, NH, and Alexia DeVinney of Goffstown, NH.
Phyllis will be forever remembered as a wonderful, loving and supportive wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. Her love for her family and her distinctive laughter will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Doyle Peyton will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Lexington Court Care Center for taking such good care of Phyllis over the last few years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.