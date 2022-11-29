Phillip Wayne Addington, 70 years of age, passed away on Friday, November 25 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Phillip was born on December 24, 1951 to Dorothy (Buchanan) and Vinton Hobart Addington in Norton, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randall and Kevin Addington.
Phillip is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Addington. They were married for 40 years. Before meeting Kathy, Phillip always said that it would be a cold day in hell before he married again. We’re not sure that we would consider 68 degrees a cold day, but it was cold for August. Phillip was most proud of his children, Jen (Fred) Slater of Hilliard, OH; Brian (Heather) Addington of Mansfield; and Kyle (Heather) Addington of Lawrenceville, Georgia. He lit up around his granddaughters – Ellen (Jack) Craft, Brittany Douville (fiancé, Matthew Shrader), Paige and Kalia Addington. He would allow them to apply make-up on him, he took them fishing, had them over for sleepovers and took them shopping. Our family welcomed two great-grandchildren in 2022, Caroline and Amelia. Girls, girls, and more girls. Phillip beamed with every visit and at every photo of his girls.
Copper, his furry companion of 21 months, had a special place in Phillip’s heart. Copper was also the first male added to our family in 27 years. Phillip always said that he would not get another dog, but he succumbed to the cuteness of an adorable goldendoodle puppy. Adopting Copper was one of his best decisions. He worked on training, played lots of fetch, danced with him (yes, there is video of this), and loved Copper with his whole heart. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Addington of Mansfield, with whom he caused much mischief in his early and not so early years, and by numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
Phillip graduated Mansfield Senior High School in 1971 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of sergeant while working as an air traffic controller. He was honorably discharged in 1975. Phillip earned an Associate’s Degree from North Central Technical College in 1978, two years after beginning his career at Budd Company/Bosch, where he worked as a maintenance electrician until the company closed in 2002. Upon learning that Bosch was closing, Phillip was hired at Anheuser Busch in Columbus to work weekends. After Bosch closed, he worked full-time at Anheuser Busch. He disliked “big” cities and would not move to Columbus. He carpooled every night with friends that he met at Bosch who also found jobs at Anheuser. This carpool was part of his life until he retired in 2019.
He worked hard to provide for his family for almost his entire life, teaching his kids valuable lessons about work ethic and responsibility. He worked long hours, including years of working nights, but he never forgot what he was working for and devoted his non-working hours to spending time with his family and friends.
Phillip loved a good bonfire, sitting outside on a sunny day, and fishing. He very much enjoyed dressing up as Clifford the Big Red Dog during Book Fairs, being a band parent, chaperoning Key Club trips, and attending swim events when his kids were in school. He attended many of his granddaughters’ school events, as well. He loved his kids and granddaughters, and he was crazy about his great granddaughters.
The family would like to give special thanks to the SICU and transplant nurses at OSU Wexner Center. They have become family over the past 15 weeks, providing Phillip and his family with love and support. There is no amount of gratitude that can be shown to fully express our appreciation.
Phillip wished for no services to be held, but requested a cookout to celebrate his life. The family will be honoring his request. In lieu of flowers and to honor Phillip’s memory, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations:
OSU’s Comprehensive Transplant Center Greatest Need Fund: giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/314265
Semper Fi & America’s Fund: thefund.org
If you are unable to make a donation (and even if you are), Phillip would want you to spend time with your family, create new memories, laugh, give big, big hugs; and say “I love you” often. He will be missed so very much.
Funeral home : Private Service
