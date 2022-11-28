Phillip “Phil” Eugene Russell, 70, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He passed away quietly in his home surrounded by close family members after a very long, courageous battle with Cancer.
Phil was born July 14, 1952 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Edd and Loretta Mae Russell. He grew up with two older sisters, Christine and Catherine. As a teen, he loved spending his time working on the farm supporting his family and found a love in classic cars. As he got older, he worked as Maintenance at Therm-O-Disc for many years before the entrepreneur bug struck. He started PCR Restorations, Inc. DBA Lehr-Awning Co. in the basement of the family home and grew his business over the years with his son, Chris, into a well-established family-owned business with much success over the years.
In his early 30’s, he met Debbie Mills-May. They fell in love, married in 1981 and blended their families to begin a new life together. Their blended family included Chris May, Laura Russell, Jennifer May, Amanda Russell, Jennifer Russell and Megan Russell. As a family they loved all things water sports, classic cars and every school sport available for each child. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Phil and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. His family grew as Chris married Roberta and their family of Codie, (daughter Maddie) Cahlah and husband Jeremy Swank (daughter Alexis and sons Mac and Kip) and Shelbie (sons Kompton and Ayrton). Laura married David (Raheem) with daughter Keryn and son Eli. Jennifer and Mark Morgan. Amanda married JJ Trumpower with son JP. Jennifer married Jeff Dravenstott with children Brooklyn, Trevin, Cole and Carter Fairchild and sons Joel and Jace Dravenstott. Megan married Crystal (Phares) with sons Hudson and Emmett.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by his children; mother, Loretta Mae Bachelder-Russell-Dunn; his older sister, Christine and her husband, Alan Gale with their two children, Ryan Gale and Brittany McKnight; his sister, Catherine and husband, Dennis Barron and their five children, Jason Barron, LaShanna Barron, Diana Parker, Daniel Barron and Jeremiah Barron; and his son, Raymond Castner and children, Caitlin and Nicholas.
He was preceded in passing by his biological father, Edd Russell; his stepfather, Myron Dunn; his grandparents, Willie and Roby Russell.
There will be a Celebration of Life later in the spring to honor the hobby Phil loved the most, Classic Cars and Fair Food. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. Additional details will come at a later time.
