Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Phillip_“Phil”_Eugene_Russell_ed72e669-e3a7-4386-bb32-5b6258adcb28_img

Phillip “Phil” Eugene Russell

Phillip “Phil” Eugene Russell, 70, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.  He passed away quietly in his home surrounded by close family members after a very long, courageous battle with Cancer.

Phil was born July 14, 1952 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Edd and Loretta Mae Russell.  He grew up with two older sisters, Christine and Catherine.  As a teen, he loved spending his time working on the farm supporting his family and found a love in classic cars. As he got older, he worked as Maintenance at Therm-O-Disc for many years before the entrepreneur bug struck. He started PCR Restorations, Inc. DBA Lehr-Awning Co. in the basement of the family home and grew his business over the years with his son, Chris, into a well-established family-owned business with much success over the years.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.