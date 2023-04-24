Philip Ray Thornsberry

Philip "Phil" Ray Thornsberry, 82 of Crestline, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Phil was born on June 6, 1940, in Upper Beaver, KY to the late Bert Thornsberry and Faith "Fay" (Hall) Mink. He married Sondra Hoover in September of 1962. They spent 56 years of marriage before her passing on December 23, 2018. He later found his life partner, Joyce Shearer to share his life with and she survives him in Galion.
Phil was a graduate of Crestline High School, Class of 1959. After high school, he went on to faithfully serve our country in the United States Army from 1961-1963. During his time in the military, he served as a military police officer and was eventually promoted to Sergeant. Phil then went on to work for PPG for many years. He worked as a glass manufacturer and retired in 2002. Phil was always so caring and kind to those around him and was always willing to pitch in a helping hand. Family meant everything to Phil, and he cherished the time spent with them. He was rewarded as an honorary grandpa by Joyce's grandchildren and great grandchildren, who he treated as his own.
Phil is survived by his son, Colin Thornsberry of Centerville; significant other, Joyce Shearer of Galion; his sisters, Zandra Mink-Fuller and Marysue Barberena, both of Texas; sister-in-law Kathleen Smucker of Galion; and his cousin, Tommy Watts.
In addition to his parents and wife, Phil was preceded in death by his step-father who raised him, Oscar Mink and his son, Corey Thornsberry.
Friends may call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 2:00pm until the time of the service at 3:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion, OH 44833. Burial will immediately follow in Dapper Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Those wishing to share a memory of Phil or send condolences to the Thornsberry family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Philip Ray Thornsberry.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Thornsberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.