Philip Ray Thornsberry

Philip "Phil" Ray Thornsberry, 82 of Crestline, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Phil was born on June 6, 1940, in Upper Beaver, KY to the late Bert Thornsberry and Faith "Fay" (Hall) Mink. He married Sondra Hoover in September of 1962. They spent 56 years of marriage before her passing on December 23, 2018. He later found his life partner, Joyce Shearer to share his life with and she survives him in Galion.

