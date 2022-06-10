Philip Michael Wiseman, age 81, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mill Run Care Center in Hilliard, Ohio. He was born October 4, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Catherine (Malo) and Carl Wiseman.
Phil had several careers throughout his life. He was a realtor with Shaffner Realty, Vice
President and General Manager of Emmco Properties, Advertising Directors of Cleveland Jewish News and Advertising Director of West Side Newspapers. He was a member of the National Association of Realtors and Richland County Realtors. Phil also was a member of the Ontario Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America Blockhouse Troop 6, Cleveland Heights YMCA Board of Managers, President of Cherry Hill Neighborhood Watch and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. Always busy, he also volunteered at MedCentral Hospital for many years.
Phil is survived by a son, Marc Dottore and his wife, Anne Flores-Dottore of Franklin, KY; a brother, Richard “Dick” (Judi) Wiseman of Columbus, OH; niece, Catherine (Carey) Aikman of Seattle, WA; two nephews, Bryan and Jeff (Christina Providence); a great-nephew, Felix Copeland; and three close and dearest friends, Roger Markwell, Brandi Boedel, and Vicki Walters.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
