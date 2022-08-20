Philip L. Browning

Philip Lee Browning, 82, of Crestline passed peacefully at his home on Friday, August 19, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Philip Lee Browning, 82, of Crestline passed peacefully at his home on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Phil was born on July 31, 1940, in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Eddie Browning and Almira (Hensley) Keltner. On July 30, 1960, Phil would marry Janice Ervin and she survives him in Crestline after 62 years of marriage.
Phil worked for Perfection Colby Co. for many years until his retirement. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating. If he was not out fishing or hunting, you could find Phil tending to his garden and flowers. Phil cherished his time spent with his friends and family, especially their July family reunions at their Loudonville farm.
In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his daughter, Lisa Browning of Crestline; siblings, Eugene Hefner of Alton, Michigan, James (Phyllis) Hefner of Crestline, Roberta Smith of Dryden, Virginia, and Debbie Katterhenrich of Crestline; sister-in-laws, Linda Hefner of Crestline and Sharon Witschi of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his infant son, Philip Browning, and brothers, Joseph Hefner, and Marcus Hefner.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St. Crestline. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00am that the funeral home with Brother Lyle Arnett officiating, burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Phil or send condolences to the Browning family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bucyrus Freewill Baptist Church.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline is honored to serve the family of Philip Lee Browning.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.