Peter Dennis Zeides

Peter Dennis Zeides, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on March 26, 1941 to the late Peter and Louise (Pesano) Zeides.

Peter retired from GM after working 36 years as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed working in his workshop and could always be found tinkering with wood or metal. Peter loved traveling to Florida with his wife, Sue, and truly enjoyed her company. He was an avid fan of sports, especially of the Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

