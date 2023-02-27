Peter Dennis Zeides, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Mansfield on March 26, 1941 to the late Peter and Louise (Pesano) Zeides.
Peter retired from GM after working 36 years as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed working in his workshop and could always be found tinkering with wood or metal. Peter loved traveling to Florida with his wife, Sue, and truly enjoyed her company. He was an avid fan of sports, especially of the Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Peter is survived by his two sons, Scott Zeides and Pete “PD” Zeides; four grandchildren, Rachael Zeides, Taylor (Justin Hawkins) Zeides, Brandon Zeides and Jason (Megann) Zeides; great-grandson, William Hawkins; sister, Rita Hope; brother, John Zeides; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sue Zeides, who passed August 29, 2020; and sister, Carol Newton.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Diamond, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry St., Mansfield, Ohio 44903. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
