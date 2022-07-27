Pete and Linda Webel

For Pete and Linda Webel, every day was an opportunity from the Lord to be the hands and feet of Christ. They felt blessed – in every way so that they could be generous on every occasion, resulting in thanksgiving to God. Their service not only met the needs of the Lord’s people but overflowed with many expressions of thanks to God (2 Corinthians 9:11-12). To know Pete and Linda was to know a lovely couple – children of the Lord – who understood that kindness, mercy and charity could reach a wound that only compassion could heal and touch a heart that only thoughtfulness could hug.

Pete and Linda passed into the Lord’s care Friday evening July 22, 2022 from injuries of an automobile accident near Knoxville, Tennessee. Peter was 75 and Linda was 76.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Webel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

