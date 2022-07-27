For Pete and Linda Webel, every day was an opportunity from the Lord to be the hands and feet of Christ. They felt blessed – in every way so that they could be generous on every occasion, resulting in thanksgiving to God. Their service not only met the needs of the Lord’s people but overflowed with many expressions of thanks to God (2 Corinthians 9:11-12). To know Pete and Linda was to know a lovely couple – children of the Lord – who understood that kindness, mercy and charity could reach a wound that only compassion could heal and touch a heart that only thoughtfulness could hug.
Pete and Linda passed into the Lord’s care Friday evening July 22, 2022 from injuries of an automobile accident near Knoxville, Tennessee. Peter was 75 and Linda was 76.
Peter was born June 21, 1947 in Vinkovci, Croatia to parents John and Anna (Pfeiffer) Webel. He proudly served four years as a medic in the US Army, and worked as a toolmaker with General Motors, retiring with 26 years of service. Pete enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, tinkering around his shop, and will be remembered for having a pocketful of candy to give to the kids at church.
Born Linda Ruth Betz July 24, 1945 in Mansfield to parents Anton and Olga Amelia (Getz) Betz, she worked as a substitute teacher for 15 years and enjoyed playing the piano, singing hymns and playing card games with the grandkids.
Peter and Linda were faithful believers who loved the Lord, their family, their church family, and this community. They served the Lord in many ways including volunteering for World Relief.
Devoted followers of Jesus, they worshipped with the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue – and were known for their hospitality and generosity. Their heart for young people and youth led them to lead youth missionary teams to Jamaica for many years.
Pete’s passion for the people of Eastern Europe led him to serve on the Apostolic Church World Relief Board as well as the European Relief Board. He made several trips to Romania and Ukraine – returning only weeks ago.
He did volunteer maintenance with Mansfield Women’s Shelter, made deliveries to local food banks, and served the community in Christian love.
Linda supported the mission of the church - often from her kitchen. Her pies are renowned, and grandkids especially loved the one pound of chocolate chips “Memaw” put in her pancakes.
Together they supported the church’s mission work – supporting natural disaster teams in the US and mission teams in Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti.
Pete and Linda served the Lord everyday in any way they could –until their last breath. They leave a legacy of I John 3:18: they loved not in words, but in actions and in truth – touching countless lives.
They are survived by sons Jeffrey (Julie) Webel of Olathe, KS, and Jason (Juliana) Webel of Mayfield Village; grandchildren Hallie (Justin) Eger of Overland Park, KS, Leanna (Jake) Banwart of West Bend, IA, Dominic (Holly) Webel of Overland Park, KS, Victoria Webel of Olathe, KS, Vasana Webel, Petra Webel and Selah Webel all of Mayfield Village; a great granddaughter Athena Banwart; and a great grandchild on the way. Pete and Linda deeply cared for these precious grandchildren – making each of them feel special with focused attention. They were their grandchildren’s prayer warriors: nothing was more important to Pete and Linda than their grandchildren knowing Jesus as Lord and Savior!
Peter is also survived by siblings Rudy (Olga) Webel, Herta Green, Anna (Dave) Brachler and John Webel all of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda is also survived by siblings Joann Boliantz of Mansfield, Viola Bartolf of Phoenix, AZ, and Roger (Gerri) Betz of Mansfield; sister-in-law Evelyn Betz of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents. Peter’s sister Frieda Gottschling passed in the same accident. Also deceased are Peter’s brothers-in-law Martin Gottschling and Bill Green; and Linda’s siblings Albert (Irene) Betz, Alice (John) Ebinger, Esther (Edwin) Vogel, Clifford Betz, sister-in-law Lydia Betz, and brother-in-law Ed Boliantz.
The Webel family will receive friends Friday, July 29, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Mansfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 87 North Illinois Avenue. Their funeral service will be held at the Illinois Avenue church building on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The service will be conducted by the Apostolic Church. They will be laid to rest together in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Contributions in their memory may be made to Eastern European HarvestCall Ministry (make checks payable: Apostolic Christian Church) 87 N. Illinois Ave, Mansfield, OH 44905.
