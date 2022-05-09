Peggy Jean Nash, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at Brookdale Westlake Village Health Care on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Jean was born June 20, 1939 in Blair, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Grady Kelly and Rhoda (Jarrell) Myers. Jean retired with over 30 years of dedicated service at CVS. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Jean had a green thumb and spent much time in her flourishing flower gardens. She knew her way around the kitchen and was a talented cook and baker. Jean made the best muffins around. Caring and loving, Jean was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone but especially her family. She was a devoted mother, adored grandmother, sister and friend. A lover of dogs, Jean was always willing to give a stray a home if she could not find the owner. She was a member of the VFW, Amvets, and Sons of Herman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Rob) Whidden; step-children, Cindy Angell and KC Nash; her grandson, Declan Whidden; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Brock; her brothers, Roger Kelly, Rodney Kelly, and Joe Kelly; her sisters, Carole Maynard and Rita Spears; her nieces and nephews, Landa Page, Donna Endicott, and Mike Reichert; and special great nieces and great nephews, Lauren Page, Kennedy Page, Dylan Page, and Zach Stuhldreher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Nash; step-father, Coyle Myers; step-mother, Mildred Kelly; and her siblings, Wayne Endicott, Mary Jane Tuomy, Dixie Bush, Harold “Hap” Myers, Virginia Reichert, Dale Kelly and Colin Kelly.
Family and friends may gather from 1:00-3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Pastor Jonathan Stufft will officiate the memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
