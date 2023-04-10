Peggy Ann Taylor, 85, passed away at Mansfield Memorial Homes on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Peggy was born January 18, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Joseph and Celene (LeRoy) Basting.
Always ready to help those in need, Peggy was kind, caring and generous. She gave of herself and her time volunteering at The Salvation Army for over 8 years, the Domestic Violence Shelter, St. Peter’s Church feed the needy program, and The Center Cafeteria. A devoted mother, she loved and lived for her children. Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. A collector of angels and salt and pepper shakers, Peggy was always looking for an addition. For over ten years, Peggy devoted much time to the YMCA, lifting over 8 million pounds. She loved visiting museums, art, reading, music and trips to McDonald’s and Burger King with her friends.
She is survived by her children, Charles R. (Deni) Taylor Jr., Ricky L. (Melinda) Taylor, and James R. “Ron” (Angie) Taylor; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Chief Master Sargent Joseph M. Basting, James E. Basting, and Helen M. (Fred) Carver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor; her daughters, Celene A. “Candy” Wallen and Jackie L. Gonzales; and her siblings, Earl L. Basting and Fredrick W. Basting.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Peggy will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
