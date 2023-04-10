Angie_Benedict_Peggy_Ann_Taylor_254879e5-85b2-47ff-ad2e-1ac37b284fb8_img

Peggy Ann Taylor

Peggy Ann Taylor, 85, passed away at Mansfield Memorial Homes on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Peggy was born January 18, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio.  She was the daughter of Joseph and Celene (LeRoy) Basting.

Always ready to help those in need, Peggy was kind, caring and generous.  She gave of herself and her time volunteering at The Salvation Army for over 8 years, the Domestic Violence Shelter, St. Peter’s Church feed the needy program, and The Center Cafeteria.  A devoted mother, she loved and lived for her children.  Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School.  She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.  A collector of angels and salt and pepper shakers, Peggy was always looking for an addition.  For over ten years, Peggy devoted much time to the YMCA, lifting over 8 million pounds.  She loved visiting museums, art, reading, music and trips to McDonald’s and Burger King with her friends. 

