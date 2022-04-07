Pearlean L. Pelasky, age 86, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1935, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of six children of the late Katherine (Binion) and Otto T. Adams.
She was a woman of great faith and attended Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Tech Form Industries in Shelby for over 38 years. Pearlean married Robert Joseph Pelasky Sr. on August 27, 1955, and they had a wonderful life together until his death on March 26, 1996. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Pearlean enjoyed traveling and always had a bag packed ready to leave on short notice. She enjoyed bowling and roller-skating. The Coliseum Roller Skating Rink held precious memories for her because that is where she met her husband.
She is survived by three children, Diana (Bernie) Rhea, Robert (Jody) Pelasky Jr. and Kenneth (Pamela) Pelasky Sr.; a son-in-law, Rowland Dumm; eight grandchildren, Melissa (Nathan) Young, Bobby Rhea, Jocelyn Pelasky, Jessica Pelasky, Kenneth (Colleen) Pelasky Jr., Joseph Pelasky, John Dumm and Cynthia (Craig) Vanderbilt; and seven great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Natalie Young, Holland, Harper, Evan and Ryan Pelasky, and Vivian Vanderbilt. Pearlean is also survived by two siblings, Ethel (Jerry) Cicolani and Patty (Mike) Law; four sisters-in-law, Karen Adams, Cheryl Pelasky, Carolyn Sue Pelasky, and Barbara Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Dumm; three brothers, James, Carl and Billy Adams; her in-laws, Louise and Edmund T. Pelasky Sr.; a sister-in-law, Mary Militello; and four brothers-in-law, Edmund Jr., John, Paul and Raymond Pelasky.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Brian Phillips will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.
