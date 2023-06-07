Shelly_Payton_Austin_Sturts_b6979e73-e926-4e70-8639-cccfd905cc2f_img

Payton Austin Sturts

Payton Austin Sturts, 19, of Mansfield died unexpectedly in a vehicle accident Friday June 2, 2023. Payton was born on January 9, 2004 in Mansfield to Jeremy and Monica Sturts.

If you had the chance to meet Payton you would agree that he had such an infectious smile that no matter how you were feeling then you couldn’t help but smile back. He was one of a kind and a lot of people that met him or knew him would attest to that.

To plant a tree in memory of Payton Sturts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.