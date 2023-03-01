Paula Jean Rhodes, 67 of Shelby, Ohio passed away February 6, 2023 at home following an extended illness. On August 27, 1955 she was born in Shelby, Ohio the daughter of the late Edward and Marjory Amert.
Over the years, Paula was a tool & die maker for General Motors, an over the road truck driver for Garner and US Express , dispatcher and bookkeeper. Paula loved animals, the outdoors, mushroom hunting, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Paula’s proudest achievement was driving a NASCAR around Michigan International Speedway.
She is survived by her two children, Scott (Heather) Conard and Shari Conard; 4 grandchildren, Sam (Bethany) Baker, Jaekob Conard, Jillian Conard and Kaitlyn Ewbank; one great granddaughter, Isabella Baker; siblings, Linda (Dick) Zehner, Sharon Moore, Edward Amert Jr., Mike (Jackie) Amert and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of Paula’s life will be planned for the Spring 2023. The family would like to thank Marjory & Bob Coleman & OhioHealth Hospice for assisting Paula in her most urgent time of need.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is honored to be able to assist the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Paula Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
