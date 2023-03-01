Mike_Lancaster_Paula_Rhodes_d0514fa8-276a-4c64-9688-9c3669457d5c_img

Paula Rhodes

Paula Jean Rhodes, 67 of Shelby, Ohio passed away February 6, 2023 at home following an extended illness. On August 27, 1955 she was born in Shelby, Ohio the daughter of the late Edward and Marjory Amert.

Over the years, Paula was a tool & die maker for General Motors, an over the road truck driver for Garner and US Express , dispatcher and bookkeeper. Paula loved animals, the outdoors, mushroom hunting, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.